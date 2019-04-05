Stolen French bulldogs abandoned inside Cypress home: Constable

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputy constables say five men broke into a vacant Cypress home and left behind two stolen French bulldogs.The family who recently purchased the home told Harris County Precinct 5 Constables they were surprised to find the suspected thieves inside their home on Monday evening.The constable's office said the suspects jumped out of a second-story window to get away, leaving the two dogs behind.Fortunately, the dogs were microchipped and have been reunited with their owners.