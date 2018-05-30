PETS & ANIMALS

Stingray gives birth moments after being caught at San Luis Pass

Stingray gives birth moments after getting reeled in at San Luis Pass (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A couple of fishermen at the San Luis Pass in Galveston County got quite the surprise after one of them reeled in a pregnant stingray.

Houston resident Jason Elizondo Stab said he and Nicholas Long of Fort Worth were fishing next to each other on Sunday morning when they spotted a stingray.

Stab said Long noticed it was pregnant because of her size. They reeled it in and put it on top of the bulkhead.

Someone immediately started recording video while they were trying to take it out of the net.

"That would be awesome if it gave birth right now," someone is heard saying on the video.

All of the sudden, the stingray's water broke and just seconds later, four baby stingrays appeared.

"What an awesome experience," Stab told Eyewitness News

Stab said they threw the stingray and her new babies back into the water.

