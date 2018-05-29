PETS & ANIMALS

Fisherman hauls in shark on west part of Galveston beach Memorial Day weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Fisherman hauls in shark near Jamaica Beach (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Watch out for sharks on Galveston beach!

Memorial Day weekend got interesting for Aza Alvarez when she went to Galveston and saw not one, but two sharks Sunday afternoon.

She recorded one of the sharks after it was captured and later released.

SEE ALSO: Beachgoers excited for the clear blue water in Galveston

Alvarez shared the video with Eyewitness News. It shows a big crowd around the shark as it flip flopped on the sand.

There's no word on what happened to the shark after it was released.

Many people on social media have posted videos recently of sharks they've spotted in the Galveston waters.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharksbeachescaught on videoGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News