Researchers setup sperm bank to save endangered African penguins

Researchers in South Africa have created a sperm bank in hopes that in vitro fertilization will save the African penguins.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (KTRK) --
A sperm bank has been created with the purpose of saving African penguins.

Officials say there are around 50,000 breeding pairs of African penguins currently in existence.

Researchers at the University of the Western Cape say that's down from around five million just 20 years ago.

That's why Two Oceans Aquarium chose two of its African penguins to be the first donors to the sperm bank.

Researchers hope in vitro fertilization will provide a better long-term future for the penguins.
