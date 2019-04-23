Pets & Animals

Texas ranch offers unique experience with alpacas and wine

By
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're like most people, you probably like both alpacas and wine. So why not enjoy them together?

Peach Creek Vineyard in College Station has started hosting alpacas from the Bluebonnet Hills Alpaca Ranch.

The last event filled up so quickly, that owners had to turn away more than 1000 people.

"In 24 hours, we were sold out," explained vineyard owner Kenneth Stolpman. "You can tell, we are pretty close to capacity."

You can pet and take selfies with the animals. You can also shop for alpaca yarn, wool, or clothing.

Click here for more about the next Bluebonnet Hills Alpaca Ranch event.

SEE ALSO: Messina Hof winery to open in Richmond's Harvest Green community in 2020
EMBED More News Videos

Messina Hof say a wine bar and an open kitchen restaurant that will accommodate about 130 guests will be in their fourth location.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscollege stationfoodsocietytexaswine
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News