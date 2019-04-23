Texas ranch offers unique experience with alpacas and wine

Peach Creek Vineyard in College Station has started hosting alpacas from the Bluebonnet Hills Alpaca Ranch.
The last event filled up so quickly, that owners had to turn away more than 1000 people.
"In 24 hours, we were sold out," explained vineyard owner Kenneth Stolpman. "You can tell, we are pretty close to capacity."
You can pet and take selfies with the animals. You can also shop for alpaca yarn, wool, or clothing.
