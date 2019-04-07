Messina Hof winery to open in Richmond's Harvest Green community in 2020

RICHMOND, Texas -- Paul and Karen Bonarrigo, second-generation owners and operators of Messina Hof Wine Cellars, Inc. announced on March 4 plans to open their fourth location in the Harvest Green community in Richmond in 2020.The company is working to finalize a 2019 groundbreaking date for the site that will include the largest winery in the Greater Houston area with a tasting room, a wine bar and an open kitchen restaurant that will accommodate about 130 guests, according to a release from Messina Hof.A 2,600-square-foot covered patio will allow for larger, private events and group tastings. Two private tasting rooms will be available for corporate use, group bookings, and private dining, according to the release.