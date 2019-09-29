Obesity rates skyrocket in Texas dogs

Obesity rates are skyrocketing in America and it's not just people, it's pets.A Banfield pet health study found 29 out of 100 dogs are overweight in Texas.Over the past 10 years, the percentage of overweight dogs has gone up 158 percent.The numbers are even worse for cats.The humane society says watching food and exercise is just as important to pets as people."Not only does weight add extra pressure to your joints, but when you get overweight to a certain amount, it actually changes how your body works. You get more inflammation, your metabolism lowers," said one veterinarian.Experts say a good tip for pet owners concerned about their dog or cat's weight is to think twice before using food or treats to show affection.