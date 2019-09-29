Pets & Animals

Obesity rates skyrocket in Texas dogs

Obesity rates are skyrocketing in America and it's not just people, it's pets.

A Banfield pet health study found 29 out of 100 dogs are overweight in Texas.

Over the past 10 years, the percentage of overweight dogs has gone up 158 percent.

The numbers are even worse for cats.

The humane society says watching food and exercise is just as important to pets as people.

"Not only does weight add extra pressure to your joints, but when you get overweight to a certain amount, it actually changes how your body works. You get more inflammation, your metabolism lowers," said one veterinarian.

Experts say a good tip for pet owners concerned about their dog or cat's weight is to think twice before using food or treats to show affection.

RELATED:
Dog food under FDA investigation after potential links to serious form of canine heart disease
Should your pet try CBD? What you need to know
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogspet healthobesitytexas newscatsstudy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dhaliwal's loved ones remember fallen deputy
Community gathers to pay respects to fallen HCSO Deputy
Alleged deputy killer Robert Solis has lengthy criminal history
Houston Texans look to extend winning streak against Carolina Panthers
Baby can't stop laughing when dad says 'W": Video
Funeral services set for Deputy Dhaliwal
77-year-old woman dies after accident in Baytown
Show More
Man shot to death at north Harris County motel
Blue mass held for Deputy Dhaliwal
HCSO deputies taken to hospital after fume exposure
Suspect given no bond in murder of Harris County Sheriff's deputy
Slain deputy carried the torch for the entire community
More TOP STORIES News