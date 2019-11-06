cute animals

Miniature Shetland pony makes grandmother's day at a care home

EDINBURGH, Scotland -- A grandmother in Edinburgh, Scotland, went for a spin in her care home when a miniature Shetland pony came to visit.

RELATED: Miniature horse hitches ride on BART

Wilson, a therapy pony, trots up and down the corridor beside the elderly woman in a wheelchair as residents wait for a turn.

Elaine Sangster, who helps run the organization, wrote on Facebook that there was a "queue of residents waiting for a 'wee go'!"

Sangster and her husband began Therapy Ponies Scotland in 2015 and have brought their Shetland ponies to care homes, schools, hospitals, and hospices across Scotland.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshorsesanimalanimal newscute animalsabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CUTE ANIMALS
Fur-ever friends! Cheetah cub and dog have a sleepover
190-pound Mastiff rescued from trail is a big, good boy
Bears enjoy afternoon splash in swimming pool
Man discovers bear cubs trapped inside his van, honking horn
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston needs to go back to the polls to pick a mayor
Election results reported nearly 12 hours after polls closed
Houston Zoo treating 21-and-up crowd for first time ever
Election Day 2019: What is a runoff election?
World's largest steam locomotive making pit stop in Houston
Thief cuts purse from woman's shoulder on escalator near Saks
What you need to know about our next cold front
Show More
Fan of beer, wine and cheese? Your dreams have come true
Mom, son disguised $200K as tamales, authorities say
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
County clerk blames state change for delayed election results
Chris Brown hosting yard sale, posts home address online
More TOP STORIES News