PETS & ANIMALS

Luke Bryan adopts 18-year-old rescue dog

EMBED </>More Videos

RodeoHouston officially reveals 2019 concert lineup after leak

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KTRK) --
Country music star and RodeoHouston favorite Luke Bryan has a new member of his family! Bryan and his wife, Caroline, rescued an 18-year-old dog on Saturday.

The senior dog, Poochie, was surrendered to shelter by his former family due to allergies.

Proverbs 12:10, a Nashville-based animal rescue, said they expected him to be a "forever hospice foster."

After reading about Poochie on social media, Luke Bryan reportedly applied to adopt him.

"After reading about Poochie on our social media, Luke Bryan and his beautiful wife, Caroline applied and adopted Poochie this past Saturday!" the rescue wrote on Facebook.



The new dog of an animal-loving family, Poochie now lives with other dogs, cats, chickens, goats and more at the Bryans' Tennessee farm.

Proverbs 12:10 said Poochie is loving life on the Bryan farm and "soaking up all their love."

Luke tweeted Tuesday that he is "loving (his) new buddy."


Luke Bryan will perform at the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show on Thursday, Feb. 28.

You can see the full lineup here.
EMBED More News Videos

RodeoHouston officially reveals 2019 concert lineup after leak



Luke isn't the only animal lover performing. Cardi B, who performs on Friday, March 1, has 11 dogs. In fact, thousands signed petition to stop Cardi B from performing in protest of animal rights.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsluke bryanpet adoptionrodeo houstonhouston livestock show and rodeodogrescueanimal rescueanimal newscelebrityu.s. & worldTennessee
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
'Zombie deer' disease reported in 24 states
Rare 'black panther' photographed for first time in century
Tiger found in home seemed to be trained to take selfies: officials
TIMELINE: Houston area exotic pet incidents since 1998
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3 dead bodies found inside Pearland home
AstroWorld Dreams: Did the mayor just hint at a new theme park?
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Parents accused of causing 2-month-old daughter's death
Rare 'black panther' photographed for first time in century
'Zombie deer' disease reported in 24 states
Willis ISD teacher cuts hair to support bullied student
Worker dies after falling through roof in N. Harris Co.
Show More
Foul play ruled out in death of man found in Cypress lake
Sports apparel store forced to close after Nike boycott
Friends and family rally together to help student with surgery
Tiger found in home seemed to be trained to take selfies: officials
Pres. Trump and HPD Chief Acevedo stand side by side in DC
More News