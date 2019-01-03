RodeoHouston officially reveals 2019 concert lineup after leak

Kacey Musgraves - Mon., Feb. 25

Prince Royce - Tues., Feb. 26

Brooks & Dunn - Wed., Feb. 27

Luke Bryan - Thurs., Feb. 28

Cardi B - Fri., March 1

Turnpike Troubadours - Sat., March 2

Panic! At The Disco - Sun., March 3

Old Dominion - Mon., March 4

Camila Cabello - Tues., March 5

Luke Combs - Wed., March 6

Tim McGraw - Thurs., March 7

Zedd - Fri., March 8

Kane Brown - Sat., March 9

Los Tigres Del Norte - Sun. March 10

Zac Brown Band - Mon., March 11

Kings of Leon - Tues., March 12

Santana - Wed., March 13

Chris Stapleton - Thurs., March 14

Cody Johnson - Fri., March 15

Brad Paisley - Sat., March 16

George Strait with special guests Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen - Sun., March 17

Hmmmm, that’s a mighty impressive lineup. 👀 But is it the real lineup? We’ll have to wait until the Jan. 3 reveal to see! #RODEOHOUSTON — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) December 28, 2018

It was Houston's worst-kept secret, but Thursday night's RodeoHouston concert lineup reveal added a sort of excitement that officials were counting on.The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo revealed the official bill for the typically star-studded and eclectic collection.Last week, a calendar, which looks a lot like the one the rodeo normally uses to announce its entertainers, started floating around online. The bill confirmed the leak, officials said.Heading into Thursday, we already knew that Texas singer-songwriters Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett will open for country music icon George Strait during his concert-only performance on the final night of the 2019 Rodeo.But the rodeo stopped short of saying the rest of the lineup being shared on social media was true, tweeting that though it looked impressive, you'd to wait to see who is actually coming to town.Tickets for the shows will go on sale next Thursday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.The 2019 rodeo will run for 21 days from Monday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, March 17.