RodeoHouston officially reveals 2019 concert lineup after leak

RodeoHouston reveals official concert lineup after alleged entertainer leak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was Houston's worst-kept secret, but Thursday night's RodeoHouston concert lineup reveal added a sort of excitement that officials were counting on.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo revealed the official bill for the typically star-studded and eclectic collection.

Last week, a calendar, which looks a lot like the one the rodeo normally uses to announce its entertainers, started floating around online. The bill confirmed the leak, officials said.

THE LINEUP INCLUDES:
  • Kacey Musgraves - Mon., Feb. 25
  • Prince Royce - Tues., Feb. 26
  • Brooks & Dunn - Wed., Feb. 27
  • Luke Bryan - Thurs., Feb. 28
  • Cardi B - Fri., March 1
  • Turnpike Troubadours - Sat., March 2
  • Panic! At The Disco - Sun., March 3
  • Old Dominion - Mon., March 4
  • Camila Cabello - Tues., March 5
  • Luke Combs - Wed., March 6
  • Tim McGraw - Thurs., March 7
  • Zedd - Fri., March 8
  • Kane Brown - Sat., March 9
  • Los Tigres Del Norte - Sun. March 10
  • Zac Brown Band - Mon., March 11
  • Kings of Leon - Tues., March 12
  • Santana - Wed., March 13
  • Chris Stapleton - Thurs., March 14
  • Cody Johnson - Fri., March 15
  • Brad Paisley - Sat., March 16
  • George Strait with special guests Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen - Sun., March 17

RELATED: RodeoHouston staying mum on whether rumored entertainment lineup is real deal

Heading into Thursday, we already knew that Texas singer-songwriters Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett will open for country music icon George Strait during his concert-only performance on the final night of the 2019 Rodeo.

But the rodeo stopped short of saying the rest of the lineup being shared on social media was true, tweeting that though it looked impressive, you'd to wait to see who is actually coming to town.



Tickets for the shows will go on sale next Thursday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.

The 2019 rodeo will run for 21 days from Monday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, March 17.

