HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A popular Houston Police canine had one of his legs amputated in an effort to stop the spread of bone cancer.
Texas A&M veterinarians operated on T-Rex Friday. The surgery will allow the five-year-old Belgian Malinois to enjoy life for another five to six years.
Back with Dad...all is well! pic.twitter.com/QSkoIdvGjl— K9 T-Rex (@K9TRex) January 18, 2019
T-Rex is learning to walk on three legs and is already figuring out his balance when he goes outside.
T-Rex assured his fans on Twitter that this wasn't the end of his career or his happy home life with his handler.
Yes, he will continue to work as a explosive detection k9 for our department. I will keep T-Rex and use him for special events and work a second k9 as my patrol k9.— K9 T-Rex (@K9TRex) January 21, 2019
