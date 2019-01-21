EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3051937" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A big Foti High Five to the HPD K-9 officers who have helped take down thousands of suspects.

Yes, he will continue to work as a explosive detection k9 for our department. I will keep T-Rex and use him for special events and work a second k9 as my patrol k9. — K9 T-Rex (@K9TRex) January 21, 2019

Texas A&M veterinarians operated on T-Rex Friday. The surgery will allow the five-year-old Belgian Malinois to enjoy life for another five to six years.T-Rex is learning to walk on three legs and is already figuring out his balance when he goes outside.T-Rex assured his fans on Twitter that this wasn't the end of his career or his happy home life with his handler.