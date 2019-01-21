PETS & ANIMALS

HPD K9 officer T-Rex learning how to walk on 3 legs after surgery

A popular Houston Police canine had one of his legs amputated in an effort to stop the spread of bone cancer.

Texas A&M veterinarians operated on T-Rex Friday. The surgery will allow the five-year-old Belgian Malinois to enjoy life for another five to six years.



T-Rex is learning to walk on three legs and is already figuring out his balance when he goes outside.

T-Rex assured his fans on Twitter that this wasn't the end of his career or his happy home life with his handler.
