caught on camera

Houston man rescuing dog stuck outside elevator goes viral

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man's heroics are going viral. He is seen in a video rescuing a small dog when its leash was caught in the closed doors of an elevator.

Johnny Mathis tweeted Monday about his role in saving the little canine.

"Y'all I'm shaking!!! I just saved a dog on a leash that didn't make it onto the elevator with the owner before the door closed! I just happened to turn around as the door closed and it started to lift off the ground I got the leash off in time," Mathis tweeted.

He continued, "She started screaming as soon as the door shut and was bawling her eyes out when it came back down."

A day after putting out the tweets, Mathis posted video of the rescue taken from a camera at his apartment building.

In it, you see the owner enter the elevator and the doors close but without the Pomeranian getting on. The elevator starts going down, pulling the leash with it.

Mathis, who had just got off the elevator, jumps in and works quickly to remove the leash from the dog's collar just in time.

"Instinct just kicked in, I just grabbed that leash," Mathis said.




Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustondogsanimal rescuerescuepet rescueelevatordogcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Churchgoer uses mic stand to stop man who stormed sanctuary
Delivery driver's delighted reaction to front porch gifts caught on camera
Grandmother's Christmas decorations stolen for 3rd time
Neighbors are fearful after hearing 16 rounds of gunfire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New allegations come to light against Conroe priest
Funeral plans set for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
Churchgoer uses mic stand to stop man who stormed sanctuary
More than 40 exotic pets abandoned in SW Houston apartment
Warmer weekend weather before a strong cold front Monday
Nassau Bay sergeant's alleged killer charged with capital murder
DeAndre Hopkins' mom spreads cheer to kids in unfortunate situations
Show More
Mom of accused cop killer charged with hindering investigation
Chris Watts ordered to pay $6M to murdered wife's parents
Bank mistakenly puts $37 million in Texas woman's account
Man accused of killing family complained of nagging
Ring cameras hacked: Families share horror stories
More TOP STORIES News