Gator's moment at Crystal Beach captured on camera

In the footage shot Sunday at Crystal Beach, the gator is seen ashore at the edge of the water.
It stays still for a few moments before turning around and heading into the water.
The sighting bewildered beachgoers, and it was the latest instance of a gator winding up in unusual parts of southeast Texas.
SEE ALSO:
9-foot alligator hit by car wrangled in Clear Lake neighborhood
Alligator spotted with knife stuck in the middle of its head in Fort Bend County
Alligator knocks down man trying to wrangle it off of Hwy 59
Women find brick of cocaine while searching for seashells on Bolivar Beach