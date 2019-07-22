alligator

Gator's moment at Crystal Beach captured on camera

CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas (KTRK) -- Beachgoers got video of an alligator enjoying the beach along the Bolivar Peninsula.

In the footage shot Sunday at Crystal Beach, the gator is seen ashore at the edge of the water.

It stays still for a few moments before turning around and heading into the water.

The sighting bewildered beachgoers, and it was the latest instance of a gator winding up in unusual parts of southeast Texas.

SEE ALSO:
9-foot alligator hit by car wrangled in Clear Lake neighborhood
EMBED More News Videos

Gator wrangled in Clear Lake neighborhood



Alligator spotted with knife stuck in the middle of its head in Fort Bend County
EMBED More News Videos

A neighbor noticed the gator swimming in her neighborhood's lake when she saw the knife sticking out his head.



Alligator knocks down man trying to wrangle it off of Hwy 59
EMBED More News Videos

This alligator was ready to see them later. (Video credit: Wilderness Animal Contro)



Women find brick of cocaine while searching for seashells on Bolivar Beach
EMBED More News Videos

This is not the treasure the women were hoping to find.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgalvestonbeachesalligatorcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALLIGATOR
Police department clarifies 'the meth-gator is not real'
Search for Chance the Snapper alligator shuts down roads
WATCH: Alligator seen wading through flooded streets
Alligator spotted with knife lodged in skull
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News