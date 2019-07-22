Gator's moment at Crystal Beach captured on camera

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5290881" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gator wrangled in Clear Lake neighborhood

CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas (KTRK) -- Beachgoers got video of an alligator enjoying the beach along the Bolivar Peninsula.In the footage shot Sunday at Crystal Beach, the gator is seen ashore at the edge of the water.It stays still for a few moments before turning around and heading into the water.The sighting bewildered beachgoers, and it was the latest instance of a gator winding up in unusual parts of southeast Texas.