FDA recalls dog food over salmonella concerns

The federal agency is asking consumers to throw out certain kinds of raw dog food because it has tested positive for salmonella and could pose a threat to animal - and human - health.
The recall is on Darwin's natural pet products -- chicken and turkey recipes -- with organic vegetables.
- Darwin's Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5309(11)181019, manufactured Oct. 19, 2018
- Darwin's Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5375(11)181106, manufactured on Nov. 6, 2018
- Darwin's Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Turkey Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5339(11)181026, manufactured on Oct. 26, 2018
Because the products are sold and stored frozen, the FDA warns that consumers may still have the products in their possession.
If you do, you should throw them out right away.