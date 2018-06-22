PETS & ANIMALS

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Deputy breaks window to free bear trapped in car

A deputy was there to help when a bear got itself into a tight spot near Lake Tahoe. (KGO-TV)

ABC7 News
CARNELIAN BAY, California --
A deputy was there to help when a bear got itself into a tight spot, in California., and it was all caught on video.

A sheriff's office shared the video on its Facebook page showing the bear trapped inside a car.

It was decided the safest way to get the bear out of the car was to break the window, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy was brave enough to break the window, allowing the bear to jump out and flee into the forest.

The bear somehow got inside a Subaru Outback and destroyed the interior so badly that the doors couldn't be unlocked, said the sheriff's office on its Facebook post.

