PETS & ANIMALS

Cypress pet rehab has underwater treadmills for dogs

EMBED </>More Videos

If you think your dog may need a little time at the gym, head over to Wonder Pet Rehab and Recovery in Cypress.

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
If you think your dog may need a little time at the gym, head over to Wonder Pet Rehab and Recovery in Cypress.

Dr. Jennifer Hennessey opened the center last year after realizing many of the dogs that were coming into her Animal ER needed physical therapy.

"Immobilization and living in a cage are not good for anybody, animal or people, so we're able to really get them out and playing," said Dr. Hennessey.

Most of her patients are either recovering from surgery or needing to lose weight.

Some dogs train in warm water for safety purposes.

"A lot of times, if they're injured, they are going to protect the area they're worried about hurting and here they learn to re-trust that area and actually use it, which they won't do on the ground," Dr. Hennessey explained.

But for most dogs, the best part of the work-out is the massage and laser treatment at the end.

"We haven't had one yet who doesn't find this to be the favorite part of their spa day," she said, "because they get so comfortable from the warmth of the light that there is no pain at all."

You can get more information on this local business at www.animalernwh.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsHTXhtx cypresstherapypet carepet healthCypress
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
9 dogs and a cat seized in alleged neglect case in Magnolia
For this dog, 'The Lion King' is more than just a movie
Dog's head gets stuck in spare tire
60 dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm and puppy mill
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Driver and passengers in custody after police chase
Brothers shot to death in rooftop ambush in E. Houston
72-year-old with cancer was unaware HPD raided his home
9 dogs and a cat seized in alleged neglect case in Magnolia
Charges dismissed in case of KS Schlitterbahn water slide death
KTLA news anchor's cause of death released
Woman reportedly stole $2K worth of Kate Spade goods
Man sentenced in 2016 sniper-style shooting death of woman
Show More
Patriots owner Robert Kraft solicited prostitute: Police
14-year-old rescued in sex trafficking bust at Houston motel
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
THANK YOU, MARWIN: Key utility player leaving the Astros
More News