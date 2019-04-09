Pets & Animals

Crews rescue horse that fell into backyard pool in Chester County, Pa.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A large rescue team responded this weekend to save a horse that fell into a backyard pool in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

It happened behind a home on Lionville Station Road in Uwchlan Township.

Photos of the rescue were posted on Facebook by the Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company.

The horse had to be sedated and then put into a sling to be hoisted out of the water.

Luckily, the horse only suffered minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvania newsrescuehorses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News