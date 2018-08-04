CUTE ANIMALS

Birth of baby rhino catches zoo visitors by surprise

Visitors were left stunned when a rhino gave birth right in front of them at the Chester Zoo in England. (Chester Zoo)

CHESTER, England --
Here's something to brighten your day: a brand new baby rhino! The best part is his birth appeared to be a surprise to visitors.

Guests to Chester Zoo in England, were left stunned on Thursday when a rhino gave birth right in front of them, the zoo said.

"While most rhino births typically happen at night or in the early hours of the morning, Malindi, a 12-year-old Eastern black rhino, shocked onlookers when she went into labor at around 12:30 in the middle of a busy summer's day," the zoo sad.



His birth is significant because there are only about 650 Eastern black rhino left across Africa, according to conservationists.

The animals are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

The zoo shared video and photos of the little one, saying the healthy male calf and mom bonded very quickly and are both doing great.

