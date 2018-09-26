U.S. & WORLD

An Ohio city considers jail time for pet owners whose dogs won't stop barking

Jail time for owners of barking dogs. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on September 26, 2018.

AKRON, Ohio (KTRK) --
A city in Ohio is considering a plan to jail owners if their dogs don't stop barking.

The Akron ordinance would only apply to repeat offenders.

It would increase the fee from $100 to $250. And, it would allow for jail time up to 60 days.

Councilman Russ Neil, the plan's sponsor, said, "What we want to see is, is a stiffer penalty so that repeat offenders of the ordinance will think twice before allowing the dog to continue to disturb the neighborhood."

Neil says the biggest problem is when people leave their dogs outside.

Safety Committee Chairman Donnie Kammer wants an even stricter penalty. He says he has a 'problem dog' in his own neighborhood.
