Activist outraged after 3-year-old horse was euthanized

SAN DIEGO, California -- Animal activists are outraged after a 3-year-old horse was euthanized following an injury.The horse, Koa, reportedly broke down at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and was euthanized Saturday.Earlier this year, Del Mar officials said several safety reforms were established to ensure the safety of the horses.Activist are calling for the racetrack to be shutdown after they say this is the 9th horse death in 2019 at this track.