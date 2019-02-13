PETS & ANIMALS

3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home

Three North Carolina puppies with a total of six legs are going to need a forever home.

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
Cause for Paws of North Carolina said it recently took in three newborn Chihuahuas--Wobbles, Bobble, and Scooter.

The three pups each have a genetic disorder that caused them to be born without front legs.

The siblings, which were born Feb. 7, were also having trouble eating from their mother, which is why they were taken to Cause for Paws of North Carolina.



The group is bottle-feeding the pups every two to three hours.

"These little miracles deserve every opportunity to live happy and healthy lives," says Program Director Nicole Kincaid, who is fostering the trio.

"It's going to be a long road ahead, but we are committed to their future. Our hope is to get them strong enough and old enough where they can pull themselves around and walk some. After that, we will teach them to use special wheelchairs and help find their forever homes."

To follow the three pups, head over to Stubs_N_Nubs on Instagram.
