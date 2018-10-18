PETS & ANIMALS

200 cats in poor health seized from Spring cat sanctuary

EMBED </>More Videos

Custody of the cats will be determined next week in a court hearing.

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
We're getting our first look at more than 200 cats who authorities say were found in pretty bad shape at a Spring cat sanctuary.

But the owners of Dave and Faye's Cat Sanctuary tell Eyewitness News the entire raid and seizure was unjustified.

The Houston SPCA and law enforcement from Montgomery County seized the animals on Wednesday, and said they are in desperate need of veterinary care.

SPCA says many of the cats are suffering from various medical conditions, including upper respiratory infections.

Dave Spencer, who co-owns the sanctuary, told ABC13 by phone that none of the allegations leveled against him are true.

Spencer says he feels like he was treated like "some kind of drug criminal" when they raided his home.

He says he started the cat sanctuary 11 years ago as a partnership with Montgomery County Animal Control after the shelter became overcrowded.

A judge will determine custody of the felines in a hearing next Wednesday.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsSPCAanimal newsanimal rescuetexas newsSpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Giant spider appears on Fulshear police dashcam
Fire officials rescue pony from storm drain in SW Houston
Massive 15-foot alligator Chubbs spotted at Fla. golf course
Pigs and snakes among exotic pets found in hoarding home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Astros on brink of elimination after tough Game 4 loss
Fan weighs in on Astros' controversial interference call
Women behind the Astros weigh in on home run controversy
Ex-USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny arrested in Tennessee
Texas mom spanks teen son with belt after he took her BMW
Boy with special needs goes as 'Beetlejuice' for Halloween
127 cases of child paralysis under investigation: CDC
Giant spider appears on Fulshear police dashcam
Show More
JFK's honeymoon mansion hits market for $135M
Crosby ISD to eliminate 129 positions in budgetary layoffs
Parents say Pasadena teacher molested their children
Liberty County residents brace for flooding
Astros cleared of cheating after photography claims
More News