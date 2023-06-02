Public Utility Commission chairman's resignation effective immediately, Gov. Abbott says

Peter Lake's resignation is effective immediately, but he will continue to serve as commissioner until July 1.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott announced the resignation of Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake on Friday after he was first appointed in 2021.

Lake's resignation is effective immediately, but he will continue to serve as commissioner until July 1.

He oversaw implementation of bipartisan reforms to the Texas power grid after the winter storm in February 2021, Abbott said in a news release about the resignation.

Before that, Lake served as chair of the Texas Water Development Board. He worked as the head of business development for Lake Ronel Oil Company and as special projects director for VantageCap Partners, a private investment firm.

Abbott will announce a new PUC chairman in the coming days.

"Peter Lake is a true public servant who stepped up during a critical time in our state to help rebuild not only the PUC, but Texans' trust in those charged with providing reliable power," Abbott said in a statement. "With Lake at the helm of the PUC, we have ensured that no Texan has lost power due to the state grid since the 14 bipartisan reforms were passed and signed into law. I thank Lake for his service to Texas and his tireless work to secure and strengthen our state's power grid."

SEE RELATED STORY: ERCOT launches new tool to deliver information on Texas grid conditions to the public

SEE ALSO: Why energy analysts think there's flaw in PUC's plan to shore up Texas power grid