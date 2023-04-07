Katy ISD police seek help in identifying person of interest in string of cases at Cinco Ranch HS

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say they need help looking for a person of interest in a string of crimes committed about two weeks ago at a Katy ISD school.

The Katy ISD Police Department said the search is regarding a burglary of a motor vehicle, felony evading, and credit card abuse case at Cinco Ranch High School on March 25.

If you know this person, you are asked to call Detective M. Seiss at 281-237-4000 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip.

ABC13 has reached out to the district for more information.

