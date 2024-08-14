Katy ISD students can expect a new policy on cell phones on 1st day of school

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the first day back to school for Katy ISD students, and a new policy has parents divided. The district welcomed over 96,000 students on Wednesday.

The new policy, which will impact students from 3rd through 12th grades, states they will no longer be allowed to use cell phones in classrooms.

This year, Chromebooks will be issued to all students and will be the only technology allowed during instruction time.

The district said this will streamline technology and allow teachers more quality instruction time.

However, there's been some pushback to this policy. ABC13 heard complaints from parents who questioned how they would reach their children in the event of an emergency.

Others said the change would help keep their student focused.

"I'm OK with it. I think the personal devices are a distraction, and they are in school to learn, so the distractions should be removed," one parent said.

Katy ISD is opening two brand new schools this year: Freeman High School and Nelson Junior High, which has a capacity of 1,400 students.

