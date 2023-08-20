San Jacinto Co. deputies responding to shooting with multiple victims in Cleveland, TX

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting where several people have been injured, and one person has died.





Details are limited as of now, but the sheriff's office said they responded to the 6000 block of FM 1725 regarding a shooting in Cleveland, Texas.

According to officials, one person had to be flown to the hospital via a medical helicopter.

It is expected for the area to have a heavy police presence, and all are asked to avoid the area.

Law enforcement did not immediately elaborate on what caused the shooting or how many injuries there were.

This is an active scene. ABC13 will update here when more information becomes available.