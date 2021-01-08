SWAT responding after person being evicted threatened to shoot deputies in Deer Park, authorities say

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A SWAT situation has unfolded after authorities attempted to serve an eviction notice Friday to a resident who threatened to shoot deputies, Deer Park police say.It started around 9:30 a.m. when deputies with the Precinct 8 Constable's Office were in the area of P Street and Park Glen in Deer Park to serve a court-ordered eviction.Authorities say that when deputies contacted the resident through the front door, he said he was not coming out, racked a shot gun and threatened to shoot them.Precinct 8 called for assistance from Deer Park police. Both agencies are working to end the SWAT situation safely.The incident prompted Deer Park Elementary to go on a precautionary lockdown. The home is more than a block away from the school.The school's principal said that the lockdown was recommended by the precinct.Below is the message Deer Park Elementary School parents and guardians received: