SWAT responding after person being evicted threatened to shoot deputies in Deer Park, authorities say

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A SWAT situation has unfolded after authorities attempted to serve an eviction notice Friday to a resident who threatened to shoot deputies, Deer Park police say.
It started around 9:30 a.m. when deputies with the Precinct 8 Constable's Office were in the area of P Street and Park Glen in Deer Park to serve a court-ordered eviction.
Authorities say that when deputies contacted the resident through the front door, he said he was not coming out, racked a shot gun and threatened to shoot them.
Precinct 8 called for assistance from Deer Park police. Both agencies are working to end the SWAT situation safely.
The incident prompted Deer Park Elementary to go on a precautionary lockdown. The home is more than a block away from the school.
The school's principal said that the lockdown was recommended by the precinct.
Below is the message Deer Park Elementary School parents and guardians received:
This morning, Deer Park Elementary was contacted by Harris County Precinct Eight regarding a forced eviction that is taking place about a block away from the school (near the intersection of East P Street and Parkglen Street). The situation has resulted in the presence of a number of emergency vehicles in the area around the school.
As a precaution, county sheriffs recommended that we follow lockdown procedures for the duration of the event. They assure us that they have plenty of officers available to manage the situation, and they do not expect there to be an impact on the school.
I want to stress that we are following our normal routines whenever possible, and we are doing everything we can to make it a regular instructional day for our students. In most cases, there has been no interruption at all. However, some students have been moved away from areas with windows to other parts of the school.
Regards,
Whitney Rich
Principal, Deer Park Elementary
