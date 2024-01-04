At least 1 dead in shooting at Iowa high school; scene now 'secured': Officials

The shooting took place at Perry High School, an official said.

PERRY, Iowa -- There was a shooting Thursday morning at a high school in Iowa, a police official told ABC News.

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has been a shooting at the city's high school.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

According to law enforcement officials briefed on the situation, preliminary information is there is at least one victim who died at the scene. There are at least two additional people injured.

The scene is now "secured," according to Dallas County, Iowa, officials.

The FBI's resident agent at its Des Moines office has responded to the scene to assist the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the FBI said.

Additional medical helicopter units originally requested have been recalled.

Perry is located in the suburbs northwest of Des Moines.

Further details were not yet available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.