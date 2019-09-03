People with gun demand Popeyes chicken sandwiches in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed group of people rushed the door of a Popeyes Chicken restaurant in southeast Houston Monday night demanding chicken sandwiches.
Houston police were called to the restaurant on Scott Street and Corder just after 9 p.m.
Employees told ABC13 a mob of two women, three men and a baby were told at the drive-thru that the chicken sandwiches were sold out, but that apparently triggered the would-be customers. That is when police said they tried to get inside the restaurant.
One man had a gun, but a restaurant worker was able to lock them out. All the while, the group left the baby inside their black SUV.
No injuries were reported, and police are working on a description of the suspects.
