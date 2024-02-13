Hidden camera disguised as pen used to secretly record women in convenience store bathroom: Records

During court proceedings, the state mentioned that the accused store clerk became hostile when he found out the woman discovered the recording device. Investigators discovered 126 video files of unsuspecting victims using the restroom at the business location.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A hidden camera disguised as a pen found inside a women's restroom at a convenience store in downtown Houston led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man last week.

Court documents allege Pierre Holt, a convicted felon, used the camera to record several women at the business on Prairie Street.

According to records, on Jan. 30, a woman went into the store's restroom and discovered the toilet wouldn't flush properly. That's when the woman reportedly saw a pen and paper and was planning to leave a note when she discovered the recording device.

When she tried to leave, Holt allegedly became hostile and demanded the pen back. The woman, however, kept the pen and ran out of the store, notifying authorities.

Investigators said they found 126 videos of women using the restroom.

The convenience store is surrounded by bars and restaurants, and state prosecutors believe Holt was using this as an opportunity to record the women.

Holt is also allegedly caught on camera positioning the recording device in the restroom.

He was arrested last Friday, on Feb. 9, and found to be in possession of two firearms, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

During court proceedings, Holt's appointed defense attorney said he claims to own a convenience store.

Holt is behind bars on a combined $87,500 bond for the invasive recording and felon in possession of a firearm.

He is due back in court on April 16.