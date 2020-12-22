Society

Nursing home residents use holiday pen pals to cope during pandemic

By
CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- A senior living facility in Clear Lake is helping residents get through the COVID-19 pandemic with a pen pal setup.

Several residents have established new friendships through the exchange of kind words from hundreds of strangers.

A plea for "pandemic pen pals" from residents at Heartis Clear Lake back in March received a huge response.

"Oh my goodness. They were just pouring in. Boxes of them," said Edith Deese, a resident.

And the letters haven't stopped. There are drawings, hand-written notes and some carefully typed letters coming from all parts of the country and even across the world.

"The post office was showing up with big heavy bins filled to the brim with letters for our residents," said Becky Hudson.

Months later, Deese is still receiving drawings and handmade holiday gifts from at least a dozen pen pals.

"I was mostly picking out things from children. That's who I wanted to write to," she said.

As for Donna Johnson, another resident, her letters have a long way to travel from Germany and Russia.

"I just get all kinds of interesting things. I can't wait until the next letter," Johnson said.

The residents said they feel like the pen pals have become like their family.

SEE RELATED: Seniors overwhelmed by young visitors on Halloween

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyclear lakenursing homeholidaycoronavirus pandemicpandemicgood newssenior citizensfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 people in the hospital after 3 police chases end in crashes
Congress passes $900 billion pandemic relief package
Sen. Ted Cruz: Relief bill is wasteful spending, votes against it
A mild start to winter, then cold for Christmas Day
Person of interest wanted in officer's death, records show
1 injured in Southwest Freeway crash involving HPD cruiser
Texas to give 65 and older the next round of vaccines
Show More
COVID relief bill to end 'surprise' medical bills
Pharmacies and clinics to help distribute COVID-19 vaccine
Dr. Joseph Varon at UMMC gets COVID-19 vaccine
More than 70 West Point cadets accused of cheating on exam
McDonald's China offers Spam and Oreo burger
More TOP STORIES News