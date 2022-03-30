pedestrian killed

Driver accused of being intoxicated in crash that killed pedestrians on Westheimer expected in court

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Driver charged in deadly crash that killed couple expected in court

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused in the deadly crash of a husband and wife who were trying to cross the street in west Houston is set to face a judge Wednesday.

Police said 27-year-old Donovan Donte Harris was speeding and intoxicated at the time of the crash Sunday in the 6100 block of Westheimer Road near Briargrove. Harris has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

SEE RELATED STORY: Driver charged in fatal crash that killed husband and wife in west Houston Sunday

A memorial now sits along Westheimer at Greenridge near where the accident happened.

Police said Ann and Sederick Barrett had spent the evening eating with friends at Angus Grill Brazilian Steakhouse. They left their car parked on the north side of Westheimer to briefly visit friends at Kamp Houston across the street.

The couple was crossing to get back to their car when they were hit. Investigators said they were not at a crosswalk and in a poorly lit area.

Police said Harris was speeding in a black BMW, allegedly going 70 miles an hour. He did stay at the scene but police said a passenger in his car ran off.

"It was like a big explosion," a close friend of the couple, Dawn Esparza Gonzalez, said recalling the violent collision last night. "Everything in her purse was thrown everywhere. I couldn't even find my friend at first. Some people asked if I did CPR. There was nothing I could do."

Harris is expected in court at 9 a.m.

WATCH ORIGINAL REPORT
EMBED More News Videos

Police said three things contributed to the deadly crash: speed, signs of intoxication and lack of a crosswalk.



For upates on this story, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimecourtpedestrian struckpedestrian killeddrunk driving deathfatal crashdrunk drivingwoman killedman killedcrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Homeless man dies after being hit by car in Burger King drive-thru
Suspect charged in crash that killed husband and wife on Westheimer
Husband and wife crossing road killed by driver going 70 mph, HPD says
Man fatally hit by car at the Galleria Mall
TOP STORIES
Tornado Warning in effect for parts of Montgomery and Harris counties
Homeless man dies after being hit by car in Burger King drive-thru
Academy emergency meeting expected on possible Will Smith punishment
Biden administration launches COVID website for 1-stop info
Mother on mission to keep daughter's alleged killer behind bars
UH volleyball players' video about lynching sparks outrage
US astronaut returns to Earth amid tension over Russia-Ukraine war
Show More
Smoothie King fires employee involved in racist receipt incident
Former Klein ISD student wins $90K settlement in suit against district
Home prices rose 19.2% in January from last year
USDA predicts even higher grocery store prices
Man who owns business believed to have been targeted, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News