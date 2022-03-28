pedestrian killed

Possible drunk driver kills couple trying to cross Westheimer Road, police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Husband and wife crossing road killed by driver going 70 mph, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A husband and wife died Sunday night in west Houston while trying to cross the road in an area police call dangerous.

It was about 9:20 p.m. when the man and woman were trying to cross the 6100 block of Westheimer, an area where there is no crosswalk and is not well lit.

Police said there are three things that contributed to the deadly crash.

First, the driver of the BMW that hit the couple was speeding. HPD said the car was going 70 miles an hour, which is double the speed for that stretch of the road.

Police said the driver stopped and cooperated in the investigation, though also showed signs of intoxication and could face charges of intoxication manslaughter.

The other factor police mentioned is that there is no crosswalk.

"This is a dangerous stretch of roadway. I know the City of Houston is putting a lot of resources in this area to try and curb people speeding, but it is a pervasive problem," said Sgt. David Rose. "We are expanding what limited resources we have to combat this, but the citizens of Houston have to help us in this. They have to slow down."

Officers said the couple should not have crossed the street.

Monday morning, our ABC13 crews saw a person crossing the same street without using a crosswalk. Police are urging people to use those crosswalks, especially on such a busy street like Westheimer.

For updates on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimepedestrian struckpedestrian killedwoman killedman killedcrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Man fatally hit by car at the Galleria Mall
81-year-old accused of purposefully hitting and killing man with truck
HPD searching for driver in fatal Westchase-area hit-and-run
Car burglary suspect dies after being shot and run over in SW Houston
TOP STORIES
'CODA' wins best picture at Oscars: Full list of winners
Chris Rock won't press charges against Will Smith for Oscars slap
Deaf family drama 'CODA' wins best picture Academy Award
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage after joke at wife's expense
Will Smith win his 1st Oscar for 'King Richard'
Will Smith Oscars drama shines light on Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia
Best Oscars jokes from Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and more
Show More
LeBron James 'wins' worst of the year from 42nd annual Razzies
Beyoncé opens Academy Awards ceremony as only she can
Pollen problems continue, but rain could it wash it away midweek
Oscars 2022: Stars show solidarity with Ukraine on red carpet
See all 2022 Oscars red carpet looks
More TOP STORIES News