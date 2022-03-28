Possible drunk driver kills couple trying to cross Westheimer Road, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A husband and wife died Sunday night in west Houston while trying to cross the road in an area police call dangerous.It was about 9:20 p.m. when the man and woman were trying to cross the 6100 block of Westheimer, an area where there is no crosswalk and is not well lit.Police said there are three things that contributed to the deadly crash.First, the driver of the BMW that hit the couple was speeding. HPD said the car was going 70 miles an hour, which is double the speed for that stretch of the road.Police said the driver stopped and cooperated in the investigation, though also showed signs of intoxication and could face charges of intoxication manslaughter.The other factor police mentioned is that there is no crosswalk."This is a dangerous stretch of roadway. I know the City of Houston is putting a lot of resources in this area to try and curb people speeding, but it is a pervasive problem," said Sgt. David Rose. "We are expanding what limited resources we have to combat this, but the citizens of Houston have to help us in this. They have to slow down."Officers said the couple should not have crossed the street.Monday morning, our ABC13 crews saw a person crossing the same street without using a crosswalk. Police are urging people to use those crosswalks, especially on such a busy street like Westheimer.