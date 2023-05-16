WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Driver speeds off after allegedly hitting pedestrian on Southwest Freeway, HPD says

KTRK logo
Tuesday, May 16, 2023 3:22AM
Person struck, killed in hit-and-run on SW Freeway, HPD says
EMBED <>More Videos

HPD is investigating after one person was struck by a driver who sped off shortly after on Monday evening, according to officials.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department was called to the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in the city's southwest area on Monday evening.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

Officers got the call around 8:20 p.m. and learned that a car had hit one person in the 7000 block of the Southwest Freeway in the Sharpstown area.

According to police, the driver fled the scene.

It is not clear where the victim was standing when the crash happened.

Police did not immediately provide a vehicle or suspect description.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW