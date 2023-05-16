HPD is investigating after one person was struck by a driver who sped off shortly after on Monday evening, according to officials.

Driver speeds off after allegedly hitting pedestrian on Southwest Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department was called to the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in the city's southwest area on Monday evening.

Officers got the call around 8:20 p.m. and learned that a car had hit one person in the 7000 block of the Southwest Freeway in the Sharpstown area.

According to police, the driver fled the scene.

It is not clear where the victim was standing when the crash happened.

Police did not immediately provide a vehicle or suspect description.