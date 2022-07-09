HPD officer strikes pedestrian after looking down to check computer for information

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is expected to survive after being hit by a Houston Police Department officer completing his shift on Friday evening.The accident happened on Harrisburg near 77th Street in East End. At about 10:45 p.m., the officer drove back to the station to finish his shift and complete his daily reports, according to HPD Commander Trey Coleman.As he was driving eastbound on Harrisburg, the officer allegedly looked down at his computer before striking a middle-aged man, Coleman said.The officer immediately got out of his car, rendered aid to the victim, and called in for help, officers said.Preliminary reports state that the man suffered some lacerations and minor road rash with some bleeding. The man was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition.The officer did not sustain any injuries and abided by the speed limit.Polcie said the pedestrain was not in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.