Pedestrian hit and killed on McKay Bridge over Lake Houston

By
Pedestrian hit and killed on McKay Bridge over Lake Houston

HUFFMAN, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are responding to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on the McKay Bridge over Lake Houston.

The crash was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday on FM-1960 near Fairlake Lane.

First responders shut down the entire McKay Bridge, in both directions, due to the crash, causing early morning traffic delays.

However, all lanes of FM-1960 reopened just before 6 a.m.

It was unclear what exactly led up to the deadly crash. The investigation is ongoing.



