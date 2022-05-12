Pedestrian hit and killed on McKay Bridge over Lake Houston

🚨 UPDATE: THIS IS BACK OPEN AS OF 5:54 AM 🚨 https://t.co/a6YK6rq0x3 — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) May 12, 2022

HUFFMAN, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are responding to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on the McKay Bridge over Lake Houston.The crash was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday on FM-1960 near Fairlake Lane.First responders shut down the entire McKay Bridge, in both directions, due to the crash, causing early morning traffic delays.However, all lanes of FM-1960 reopened just before 6 a.m.It was unclear what exactly led up to the deadly crash. The investigation is ongoing.