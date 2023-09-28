18-year-old jailed, accused of shooting 17-year-old girlfriend as she tried to retrieve belongings

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen's boyfriend was arrested and charged after authorities said he was seen pushing her and shooting her in northeast Harris County, according to documents.

The video above is ABC3's 24/7 Livestream.

Records show Emmanuel Milton, 18, was booked into jail Thursday for aggravated assault of a family member for the alleged shooting days prior.

On Sept. 26, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office deputies responded to a shooting call in the 22800 block of Pebworth Place.

Documents state that on the day of the shooting, the 17-year-old victim and her sister went to Milton's home to retrieve a couple of things. The victim's sister told police that she initially went inside Milton's home and told him to give her sister's belongings back to her. The sister later got out of the home and waited in the car.

After a short time, the victim's sister said she saw Milton pushing the 17-year-old out of the house and onto the ground. When the victim returned to the car, Milton approached her on the passenger side, took out a silver handgun, and shot the victim in the leg.

SEE ALSO: Precinct 4 identifies man accused of shooting 17-year-old in broad daylight in NE Harris County

The witness said that after the shooting, Milton went back into the house with the gun, and when he came back out, he didn't have the firearm. The victim's sister added she believes Milton left the gun inside his home.

According to documents, the call to 911 about the incident was made at 1:52 p.m., and the first units arrived at 2:12 p.m., but by that point, Milton was gone.

The victim's sister said that after Milton came outside without the gun, he remained at the scene for some time and then left.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries.

Milton's bond was set at $50,000. If he does make a bond, records show he must stay away from the victim and the witness.