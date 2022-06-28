Traffic

Major crash blocks all lanes of SH 35, just south of FM 518 in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash in the city of Pearland has all lanes of SH 35, just south of FM 518 blocked, according to TxDOT.

On Tuesday, TxDOT shared the closure on Twitter. While it's unclear what led to the crash, TxDOT wrote the crash has blocked all lanes in each direction.



The crash could take one to two hours to clear.

Video from SkyEye showed a rolled-over vehicle and a power pole knocked down. Details regarding the cause of the crash or if anyone was injured were not immediately available.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

