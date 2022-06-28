Major crash blocks all lanes of SH 35, just south of FM 518 in Pearland

Major crash on SH 35 south of FM 518 in @COPearland has all lanes blocked in each direction. Crash could take 1-2 hours to clear. pic.twitter.com/RqEyAEVqkQ — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) June 28, 2022

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash in the city of Pearland has all lanes of SH 35, just south of FM 518 blocked, according to TxDOT.On Tuesday, TxDOT shared the closure on Twitter. While it's unclear what led to the crash, TxDOT wrote the crash has blocked all lanes in each direction.The crash could take one to two hours to clear.Video from SkyEye showed a rolled-over vehicle and a power pole knocked down. Details regarding the cause of the crash or if anyone was injured were not immediately available.