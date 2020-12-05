Pearland nursing home gets fined $12,000 for COVID-19 violations

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pearland nursing home is among multiple businesses across the country facing a fine due to COVID-19 violations.
According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration [OSHA], Foundation Care Partners LLC in Pearland faces a $12,145 fine on a citation based on respiratory protection.
"In any workplace where respirators are necessary to protect the health of the employee or whenever respirators are required by the employer, the employer shall establish and implement a written respiratory protection program with worksite-specific procedures. The program shall be updated as necessary to reflect those changes in workplace conditions that affect respirator use," the website on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's website reads.
Records show the citation was issued Nov. 24, 2020.
Since the start of COVID-19, OSHA said it has issued citations arising from 255 inspections for violations relating to coronavirus, resulting in proposed penalties totaling $3,403,139.
