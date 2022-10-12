Parents in Pearland ISD's PTA being tapped for substitute work

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- For the first time in the district's history, Pearland ISD has reached out to members of the Parent-Teacher Association to see if they wanted to be substitute teachers.

And while the district tells ABC13 that their substitute numbers are currently standard, a letter sent to PTA parents at the end of last month says otherwise.

This is a district-wide initiative, but in an email from the Jamison Middle School PTA to parents, the campus said there is an issue with substitute teacher shortages.

Interested parents had to apply by the end of September, and those selected would get paid typical substitute rates by the district.

That's as high as $150 a day for long-term subs who are already certified to teach in the state. And it's as little as little as $80 a day for non-degreed individuals working shorter assignments.

There are also opportunities to sub as teacher aides and clerical substitutes, and the district will hold an orientation on Friday.

