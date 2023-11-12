Police find 6-year-old child dead at home in Pearland, father in custody

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Pearland Police Department is investigating the death of a six-year-old child.
On Friday morning, Pearland police officers received a report of a gunshot wound at a home in the 12300 Block of Shadow Creek Parkway.
Upon arrival, they reported finding a six-year-old child dead at the home.
The child's father, Da Leon Jarun Fontennet, 27, is in custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
There are no current charges related directly to the child's death.