Did you get a Payment Status Not Available error on the IRS stimulus check portal? Here's what that means

WASHINGTON -- Millions of Americans logged on to the IRS website on Wednesday to check the status of their stimulus checks.However, some saw an error that said: Payment Status Not Available.So what does that mean?According to the IRS, this means the agency could not determine your eligibility for a payment. This may occur for a variety of reasons, for example, if you didn't file either a 2018 or 2019 tax return or you recently filed and the return has not been fully processed.Your account has been locked. You will able to access the application after 24 hours have passed. Do not contact the IRS.To use Get My Payment, you must first verify your identity by answering security questions. If the information you enter does not match the IRS records multiple times, you will be locked out of Get My Payment for 24 hours for security reasons. If you are unable to verify your identity, you will not be able to use Get My Payment. No action is needed to contact the IRS.No. Where's My Refund and View Your Account will not provide the status of your payment. Get My Payment is the only option available to get your payment status. If it is not available at the time you access it, you will need to try again later.To ensure the information is entered correctly, use the help tips provided when entering the information requested to verify your identity. If the information you enter does not match the IRS records, you will receive an error message. Check the information requested to ensure you entered it accurately. You may want to check your most recent tax return or consider if there is a different way to enter your street address. If the information you enter does not match our records multiple times, you will be locked out of Get My Payment for 24 hours for security reasons. There is no need to contact the IRS.No. Get My Payment will not allow you to change your address. To change your address:-If you have not filed your 2019 tax return, enter your new address on your return when you file. We update our records when your return is processed. File electronically to ensure your return will be processed more quickly.-If you have filed your 2019 tax return and you did not receive a refund via direct deposit, your payment will be mailed to the address we have on file for you. This is generally the address on your most recent return or as updated through the United States Postal Service (USPS).It is possible that the IRS does not have the correct bank account information for you, or your financial institution rejected the direct deposit. In either case, your payment will be mailed to the address the IRS has on file for you.This encourages Americans who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 to use "Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here" to submit basic personal information to quickly and securely receive their Economic Impact Payments.Those who did file, but did not include direct deposit information, should use "Get My Payment" to provide their banking information to get their Economic Impact Payment immediately.Note: Get My Payment will not allow you to change your bank information once your payment has been processed. No action is needed to contact the IRS as phone assistors won't be able to change your bank information either.You are eligible for an Economic Impact Payment (EIP), but the IRS does not have your direct deposit information to send your payment electronically. You should provide your bank information once you have properly verified your identity. Make sure the routing number, account number, and account type are correct. You can find this information on one of your checks, through your online banking applications or by contacting your financial institution directly. Direct deposit is the fastest way to get your EIP.If you choose not to provide your bank information or prefer to receive your EIP by mail, your payment will be sent to the address the IRS has on file for you.Yes. You can use Get My Payment to check the status of your direct deposit after you provided your bank information. Updates to your payment status are made no more than once per day.If you elected to split your refund between several accounts, you cannot use Get My Payment to designate which account to have your payment deposited in. The IRS will deposit the payment to the first bank account that you listed on Form 8888, Allocation of Refund. If your direct deposit is rejected, your payment will be mailed to the address the IRS has on file for you.