Walmart and Sam's Club issuing COVID antiviral medication

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies are collaborating with the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program to release COVID antiviral medications Paxlovid and Molnupiravir starting today.
Only those with a prescription from a health care provider are able to obtain the medication.
"We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available," said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. "This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities."
Customers and healthcare providers can go to https://www.walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription.
