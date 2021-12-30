walmart

Walmart and Sam's Club issuing COVID antiviral medication

EMBED <>More Videos

Walmart and Sam's Club issuing COVID antiviral medication

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies are collaborating with the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program to release COVID antiviral medications Paxlovid and Molnupiravir starting today.

Only those with a prescription from a health care provider are able to obtain the medication.

"We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available," said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. "This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities."

Customers and healthcare providers can go to https://www.walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonwalmartcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WALMART
FTC sues Walmart over scammers' use of money transfer services
Target, Walmart weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
Strawberry recall linked to possible hepatitis A outbreak: FDA
Walmart apologizes for selling Juneteenth ice cream
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News