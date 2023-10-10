Patton Village cop recently arrested for DWI was fired over 2018 post suggesting hunting of migrants

PATTON VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Patton Village officer, who was previously fired as a firefighter for making a racist social media post, was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence on Sunday, according to the police department.

The Patton Village Police Department confirmed to Eyewitness News that Chris Bush was arrested on Sunday after being charged with DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Patton Village PD told Eyewitness News it was aware of his arrest, but said officials were just informed of the social media posts he made in 2018 and ABC13's report about his firing.

In 2018, ABC13 covered Bush's termination when he was working part-time as a firefighter with the City of Bellaire and the Westfield Fire Department.

Bush was fired after he wrote a Facebook post that suggested hunting down migrants.

Bush posted this message on Facebook in 2018: "We should buy deer feeders fill them with pinto beans put them on the border and make a new hunting season. I wonder how many Texans will buy that hunting license and how many tags we would be allowed..."

The mayor of Patton Village, Scott Anderson, said he won't handle any type of misconduct, and he holds his city and officers to the highest integrity.

On Thursday, Anderson said they'll discuss his active duty status in a city council meeting.

Bush has been with the police department since 2019 and is one of nine other officers in the city, with six of them currently working.