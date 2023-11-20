Major changes could be coming to long-standing law enforcement program in Harris County

A long-standing Harris County program that allows neighborhoods to pay extra for dedicated law enforcement could see changes pending a Dec. 5 vote.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A decades-long program in Harris County that allows neighborhoods to pay extra for a dedicated law enforcement presence could soon face major changes.

The service, which consists of 352 neighborhoods according to the Harris County Office of County Administration, largely works under a 70-30 split where participating communities pay 70% of what it takes to hire a deputy from a Harris County law enforcement agency to patrol their area.

That 70% is in addition to tax dollars already going toward public safety.

The county then pays the remaining 30%, which reporting from our partners at the Houston Chronicle indicates costs everyone a total of $35 million in the current fiscal year, as the money used to pay for the county's portion includes tax dollars from people whose neighborhoods don't use the service.

Harris County Commissioners Court is expected to vote on Dec. 5 to end that subsidy for future contracts, but the entire program is polarizing when it comes to issues such as equality and law enforcement.

Our partners at the Houston Chronicle have an extensive report on the issue on their website, where you can read the article by Caroline Ghisolfi and Mike Morris.

