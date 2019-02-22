New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of prostitution in sex sting

EMBED </>More Videos

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of prostitution (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

JUPITER, Florida (KTRK) --
Police in Florida have charged New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, saying they have videotape of him paying for a sex act inside an illicit massage parlor.

Jupiter police told reporters Friday that the 77-year-old Kraft hasn't been arrested. A warrant will be issued and his attorneys will be notified.

The charge comes amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in the area surrounding Palm Beach County. About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in recent days and more are expected.

A spokesperson for Kraft released a statement about the allegations on Friday.

"We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further," the statement said.

The Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this month in Atlanta.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
prostitutionundercoverHuman TraffickingNew England Patriotsu.s. & worldsexsex traffickingFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police searching for rooftop gunman who ambushed men
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
8-year-old boy dies hours after being diagnosed with flu
14-year-old rescued in sex trafficking bust at Houston hotel
THANK YOU, MARWIN: Key utility player leaving the Astros
Perris torture case: Turpins plead guilty to multiple charges, accept plea deal
Searing testimony heard at Vatican sex abuse summit
Barbed wire put at border in El Paso to stop illegal crossings
Show More
METRO promising new enforcement tools after crime jumps
For this dog, 'The Lion King' is more than just a movie
Feds: El Chapo's sons indicted on drug conspiracy charges
WEEKEND WEATHER: Wet start but sunshine returns by Sunday
R. Kelly under federal investigation, sources say
More News