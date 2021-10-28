Society

Prominent venture capitalist under fire for calling dads who take 6 months paternity leave 'losers'

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

LA City Council votes to give city employees paid parental leave

AUSTIN, Texas -- A prominent venture capitalist is under fire for calling new dads "losers" if they take months of paternity leave.

Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale responded to a tweet Wednesday about US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who took off work to care for his twin newborns.

"Any man in an important position who takes 6 months of leave for a newborn is a loser. In the old days men had babies and worked harder to provide for their future - that's the correct masculine response."

Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale is under fire for calling new dads "losers" if they take months of paternity leave.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images




Buttigieg took off only two months for paternity leave, not six.

Lonsdale's tweet sparked outrage in the venture capitalist world. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian responded to Lonsdale's tweet, writing that he "proudly" took his full paternity leave and would do it again.

"Turns out it helped me win even more," he said.



Garry Tan, founder at Initialized Capital, defended his firm's four-month paternity leave.

"Respect that people have different choices, but being a dad is awesome and there is more to life than work and money," he wrote on Twitter.



Lonsdale later said using the word "loser" was "unnecessary" and that he "respects that there are different approaches to this and shouldn't have been so harsh." However, he stood by his initial comment about traditional gender roles.

His initial tweet was in response to Axios reporter Dan Primack, who criticized podcast host Joe Rogan's comments about Buttigieg. Lonsdale, like Rogan, is known for making provocative right-wing statements.

In November 2020, Lonsdale moved from San Francisco to Austin, Texas saying he was angry with California's taxes and liberal ideals. He is currently a managing partner at 8VC, a "venture capital firm that manages several billion dollars in committed capital," according to its website.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyparentingfamilyu.s. & worldventure capital
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News