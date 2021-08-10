Days after shutting down church due to virus, pastor dies of COVID

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10923966" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rogelio Avila's wife said COVID-19 caused so much damage to her husband's lungs, that he qualified for a double lung transplant. He's now on the road to recovery, however she said she wants others to know the truth about COVID and vaccines, in hopes they get their dose.

HITCHCOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- A pastor in Hitchcock died of COVID-19 days after shutting down his church as a precautionary measure.According to aby the South Texas District UPCI, Pastor Darrell Boone of Life Point Church died of the virus.Last Monday, Boone took to his church's Facebook page and, saying it was "until we have cleared any and all symptoms of COVID-19."He said he and his wife got the virus as well as a few other members.South Texas District prayer coordinator, Deborah Smith, said Boone's wife, Lazetta, is currently hospitalized with the virus."Please pray for a speedy recovery for her body,"According to, as of Tuesday afternoon, there have been nearly 40,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Galveston County since the pandemic began.So far, the state says there have been 469 deaths in the county due to the virus.