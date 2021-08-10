Days after shutting down church due to virus, pastor dies of COVID

According to a Facebook post published on Monday by the South Texas District UPCI, Pastor Darrell Boone of Life Point Church died of the virus.
Last Monday, Boone took to his church's Facebook page and announced the closing of the church, saying it was "until we have cleared any and all symptoms of COVID-19."
He said he and his wife got the virus as well as a few other members.
South Texas District prayer coordinator, Deborah Smith, said Boone's wife, Lazetta, is currently hospitalized with the virus.
"Please pray for a speedy recovery for her body," read another Facebook post.
According to the state's COVID dashboard, as of Tuesday afternoon, there have been nearly 40,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Galveston County since the pandemic began.
So far, the state says there have been 469 deaths in the county due to the virus.
