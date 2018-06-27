United flight from Houston to Boston diverted when passenger dies

Passenger dies on flight from Houston to Boston (KGO-TV)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A flight out of Houston was diverted for a medical emergency, but by the time it landed, the passenger had already died.

An airline spokesperson confirms that United Flight 1888 from Houston to Boston was diverted for a medical emergency, landing at Dulles Airport in Washington DC.

A medical team met the plane at the gate, where they found the passenger already dead on the plane.

The flight eventually proceeded on to Boston.

The United spokesperson adds that the company sends their condolences to the family of the passenger.
