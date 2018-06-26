Pasadena police release footage of Strawberry Water Park vandals

Pasadena police need help finding strawberry waterpark vandals. (KTRK)

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Pasadena police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspects who reportedly broke into the Strawberry Water Park.

According to city officials, the water slides at the park were damaged by the vandals.

New footage released by Pasadena PD shows the vandals climbed over the fence at the pool and into the mechanical room area where they allegedly damaged a filter valued at several thousand dollars.


The park, which just started its summer season, is located on Parkside Drive.

Several days prior to this incident, three people were caught on camera looking through an office door at the pool. Authorities believe it is possible the two incidents are related.

Repairs are underway to fix the equipment, officials said.

The park will be closed until the replacement equipment arrives.

If the repairs stay on schedule, the park is expected to re-open on June 29.

Admission prices for Strawberry Water Park include:

Pasadena residents above 4': $10.00
Pasadena residents below 4': $6.00
Non-residents above 4': $12.00
Non-residents below 4': $8.00
All entrance fees are half price after 4 p.m.

Nearby, residents can continue to visit Red Bluff Pool and Sunset Pool.

